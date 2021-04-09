2,957 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 16,083 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-716, followed by Varna-279 and Plovdiv-234.

10,404 patients are in hospital, as 813 of them are in intensive care units. 136 people have died and 3,314 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

19,063 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against COVID-19 to 552,516.