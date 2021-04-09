By order of Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov, 1st to 4th grade students are going back to school on April 12. Mandatory pre-school education groups are to attend in-person classes as well.

Between April 12, 2021 and April 23, 2021, students from 5th to 12th grade shall attend in-person classes. Between April 26, 2021 and April 29, 2021, students from 7th, 8th and 10th grade shall attend in person classes.

As of April 12, cultural and entertainment events are allowed, with occupancy of no more than 30% of the premises’ capacity. People will be required to observe a physical distance of at least 1.5 meters and wear face masks.

As of April 12, visits to restaurants and entertainment facilities are allowed, with occupancy of no more than 50% of the premises’ capacity. These facilities are allowed to work between 6.00 am and 23.00 pm.

As of April 16, visits to gaming halls and casinos are allowed, with occupancy of no more than 50% of the premises’ capacity. The shopping centers are allowed to reopen on April 16, too.

As of April 29, visits to discos and night clubs are allowed, with occupancy of no more than 50% of the premises’ capacity.

Owners of facilities whose activities have not been suspended by this order must organize themselves, in order to control the number of clients and allow no more than 1 person per 8 square meters, reads the order of Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov.