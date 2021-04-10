For the past 24 hours, Bulgaria has registered a total of 2,803 new cases of COVID-19 with 16,965 tests performed. Of these, 54 cases are among medical staff.



The highest number of new infections is recorded in Sofia, Varna, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora and Burgas.

10,271 patients are currently treated in hospitals and 812 are in intensive care units.

A total of 2,890 people have been cured in the past day. 138 people have died.

During the past 24 hours, 14,874 doses of vaccine have been administered. Thus, the total number of vaccinated persons has reached 567,396.