Almost all taxi companies in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia have already put their prices up because of the higher initial charge (by about 40 Eurocents) which comes into force on May 2. All taxi carriers are required to work with the new tariffs. Otherwise, drivers will be subject to fines of up to EUR 500.

The taximeters must be readjusted and tested by the State Agency for Metrological and Technical Surveillance (SAMTS). Taxi carriers demanded higher prices, because in their words, the short-distance rides were unprofitable.