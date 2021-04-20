Outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has spoken on the phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the cabinet's press service reported.

Erdogan congratulated Borissov on winning the election. The two discussed the pandemic situation and expressed hope that the threat will soon pass and the conditions for tourism and business will return back to normal.

According to Borissov, the decline was temporary and could be overcome this year hanks to immunization. The Bulgarian Prime Minister also pointed out the traditionally good bilateral relations that have led to minimizing migration pressure.

The Bulgarian PM congratulated the Turkish president on the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.