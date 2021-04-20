Photo: Archive
Yesterday the President held consultations on the formation of a new cabinet with the parties represented in parliament
Today, President Rumen Radev is to hand over a mandate for forming a government to the candidate for prime minister, nominated by the largest parliamentary group in the 45th National Assembly - that of GERB-UDF. This was reported by the press center of the presidency.
