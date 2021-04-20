From the hospital, where he is receiving treatment after a knee surgery, outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borissov presented the list of ministers proposed by GERB-UDF.

"I have nominated Daniel Mitov for prime minister," Borissov said. UDF leader Rumen Hristov has been nominated for deputy prime minister and Minister of Defense.

Kalin Velyov has been nominated for minister of culture and Lyuben Dilov-Jr. for Minister of Tourism.

Alexander Ivanov is placed in charge of the regional department.

Ekaterina Zaharieva remains in charge of diplomacy, Kiril Ananiev of finance; Denitsa Sacheva is nominated for Minister of Labour and Social Policy and Desislava Ahladova for Minister of Justice, Ivelina Vasileva for Minister of Environment, Desislava Taneva for Minister of Agriculture, Zhecho Stankov for Minister of Economy, Delyan Dobrev for Minister of Energy.

Krasen Kralev would be in charge of sports, Prof. Kostadin Angelov would be in charge of healthcare and Krassimir Valchev would be in charge of education, according to the list.