“We have been seeing a growing number of risks and threats to European order and security, as well as a tendency towards an increase in conflicts in immediate proximity to the EU borders,” Chief of the Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov said after a meeting with General Claudio Graziano, Chairman of the European Union Military Committee.

Admiral Eftimov laid emphasis on the need to continue the joint work of the Euro-Atlantic structures on projects such as military mobility and crisis interaction.