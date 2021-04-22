Today, the Bulgarian Head of State Rumen Radev held a working meeting with the German Ambassador to Bulgaria Christoph Eichhorn, the presidential press office announced.

Among the highlights of the meeting were the bilateral economic partnership, the prospects for sustainable development of the business climate in Bulgaria, as well as the potential for increasing the added value in the productions created with German investment in Bulgaria.

President Radev and HE Eichhorn agreed that the large community of about 400 thousand Bulgarians who live and work in Germany, but remain connected to their homeland, is a real factor for the transfer of new knowledge, skills and models for business development in Bulgaria.