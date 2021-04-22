Bulgaria has registered a new record of vaccines per day. This was announced by the outgoing Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov via his Facebook profile.

As of 18:30 pm Bulgarian time, 21,306 people have been vaccinated.

"Next month we aim to vaccinate 50,000 people a day," Angelov writes, thanking the Bulgarians for their trust.

