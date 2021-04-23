Bilyana Dudova claimed a gold medal at the 2021 European Wrestling Championships in Warsaw. At the final, the twenty-three-year-old Bulgarian athlete defeated 5:1 Veronika Chumikova (Russia) in the 59 kilogram category competition.

Денят на Биляна Дудова в снимки шампионка на Европа за четвърти път. снимки Start-photo.bg Posted by Bulgarian Wrestling Federation on Thursday, 22 April 2021

In 2020, Bilyana Dudova earned silver medal at the European Wrestling Championships in Rome, as she was defeated at the final by Anastasia Nichita (Moldova). Bulgaria’s female wrestler has earned her fourth gold medal at European Wrestling Championships.

So far, Bulgaria has earned three medals at the 2021 European Wrestling Championships in Warsaw. Earlier, freestyle wrestlers Miglena Selishka and Miroslav Kirov claimed silver medals.