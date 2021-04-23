Every first Thursday of the month, the prime minister and deputy prime ministers will have to appear in parliament and answer current questions related to the government's general policy. This is stated in the amendments to the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, adopted at today's parliamentary sitting.

When performing additional tasks assigned by a decision of the parliament, the deputies will be able to receive additional payment of up to 25% of their basic salary.

The proposal of "Stand up! Thugs out!" was accepted for limiting the use of company cars by MPs, as well as the privilege to cover all transport costs.

