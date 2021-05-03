The “green corridor” walk-in vaccination centers in Bulgaria’s district cities remain open to all people willing to get inoculated against COVID-19 on Easter Monday.

348 new COVID-19 cases reported

Four large hospitals in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia- the Military Medical Academy, Pirogov Emergency Hospital, University Hospital St. Anna and the Interior Ministry Medical Institute- remain open for Covid-19 vaccinations.

Bulgaria’s health authorities are planning to keep the green corridor walk-in vaccination centers open until May 9. Bulgaria’s electronic vaccination register is expected to resume operation on May 10. This time, people will be able to choose their COVID-19 vaccine.