Nearly 274,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Bulgaria earlier today. This preparation, as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine, will be administered to everyone wishing to get vaccination in the green vaccination corridors until 9 May.

The outgoing Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov stated at a briefing that an analysis of the available doses of vaccines was forthcoming and, if possible, the green corridors would be extended. He said that a new procedure would be launched on May 10, where GPs would be able to request the desired number of vaccines and receive information when they could receive them.