On May 5, Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev is to hold consultations with the political parties and coalitions represented at this country’s National Assembly to acquaint himself with their nominations for members of the Central Election Commission, announced the press center of the Presidency.

On May 3, President Radev signed a decree to approve the rules for holding public consultations and the procedure for appointing the members of the Central Election Commission. The consultations will be broadcast live on the website of the Presidency.