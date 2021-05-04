25 migrants from Afghanistan have been detained on the Thrace highway near the village of Vakarel, Sofia region. They had probably been abandoned by traffickers.

Earlier today, the outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borissov warned of increased migrant pressure on Bulgarian borders:

"In the last 3 days alone, we have 323 prevented attempts of illegal migrants to enter Bulgaria. I say this to my opponents because to date we have zero illegal migration. This has been achieved with great effort by our glorious border guards. Let those who will form a caretaker government tomorrow bear this thing in mind."