The GERB party will withdraw its proposal for Krassimir Tsipov to become chairman of the new Central Election Commission. This was announced by the leader of GERB and outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borissov after convening the Executive Committee of the party.

Borissov called the lack of other candidates by the new political forces a trap.

Tsipov himself pointed out that after consultations with the president, it became clear that there was only one candidate for chairman of the commission, and it was the proposal from GERB.

"Yesterday we once again witnessed the fact that all other parties decided to actually run away from responsibility," Tsipov said.

