On 6th of May, Bulgaria marks the Day of Saint George the Victorious. The holiday is also known as Gergyovden and is one of the most celebrated name-days in the country.

6th of May is also the Day of Valor and the Bulgarian Armed Forces.

This year the holiday was marked with a fly-past of helicopters and aircraft of the Bulgarian Air Force. They conducted a low flying performance over Alexander Nevsky Square in Sofia.

Bulgarian military units took part in the blessing of the Bulgarian military flags and the flags and banners of the sacred places of the Bulgarian Army in front of the Monument of the Unknown Soldier.