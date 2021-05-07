Kamelia Neykova is the new chairman of Bulgaria's Central Election Commission, Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev announced after consultations with the parliamentary forces. Neykova was nominated by the party "There is such a people" (ITN) and replaces the nomination of Krassimir Tsipov, which was withdrawn earlier by GERB. The former ruling party will have a deputy chairman in SEC and this is Dimitar Dimitrov.

All parties without GERB, which participated in the consultations, have expressed agreement on the opinion that GERB's decision to withdraw Tsipov's candidacy is an attempt to sabotage the election process.

Desislava Atanasova from GERB denied all charges. She said she would not enter into debates with parties such as ITN whose leader did not appear in the National Assembly even once.