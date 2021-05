A total of 545 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgariq in the last 24 hours. 27 more infected people died. Those cured are 594.

6,138 patients remain in hospitals across the country, 587 of them - in intensive care wards.

A total of 7 130 vaccines have been given in the last 24 hours bringing their total number to 884,254 since the vaccination campaign.