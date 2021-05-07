One of Bulgaria's most famous singers - Vanya Kostova, died suddenly at the age of 64 on Thursday. The cause of her death has not been announced yet.

Vanya Kostova was born on April 18, 1957 in Dimitrovgrad. After graduating from the Music Academy, she began her professional career in the Tonika SV band in 1980.

In 1986 she became a soloist of the Highways ensemble. In the late 80’s she continued her career as a soloist. Her repertoire includes lyrical songs, dramatic ballads and Bulgarian folk songs, among her best pieces are “Christmas”, “Star”, “My Horse”, “Cherry”.

In the 90’s she gave dozens of charity concerts across the country with the revived Tonica Family band. In 2001 she left Tonica again.

Two solo tours followed - in Canada and the United States, where she performed dozens of concerts. In 2005 she toured Australia and New Zealand, where she presented her unique hits. On June 30, 2008 Vanya Kostova celebrated the 25th anniversary of her solo career on stage with a big concert in Sofia.