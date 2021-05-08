1,123 new coronavirus cases have been registered for a day after 15,000 tests, according to data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. The share of positive samples is below 8%.

The highest number of newly infected people was registered in Sofia - 215, followed by Varna - 123 and Plovdiv - 113. There were 2,381 recoveries in the past 24 hours and 86 people lost their lives.

5,855 patients are in hospital as 570 of them are in intensive care wards. The active coronavirus cases are 44,739.

Nearly 410,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of the epidemic. Yesterday, more than 38,000 doses of vaccines were administered, bringing the total number to 922,371.