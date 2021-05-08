"The third wave of COVID-19 is fading," Prof. Nikolay Vitanov, mathematician of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, has told NOVA.

According to him, the pressure on the healthcare care system is declining together with the number of active cases.

In his opinion in a week it would become clear whether we have managed to "break" this positive trend during the Easter holidays.

Prof. Nikolay Vitanov forecasts a calm summer if no new strain appeared. In order to avoid a new wave of coronavirus, 70% of Bulgarians need to get vaccinated, he added.