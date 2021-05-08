Bulgaria is one of the first countries in the European Union to join the Digital Green Certificate program at its start on June 1st, outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said after his participation in the EU summit in Porto.

He added that the first tests for the Bulgarian certificate have already been carried out together with several countries, and Sweden confirmed that it has read and validated the data.

The digital green certificate will contain evidence that a traveler has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, received a recent negative test result, or has recovered from the illness.

Boyko Borissov also said that on Monday Bulgaria will receive 300,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines, and another 400,000 during the week.