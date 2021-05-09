During the last 24 hours, 466 cases of coronavirus have been identified from the 7,503 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Coronavirus Information Portal. 6% of the samples gave a positive result.

Most new infections were registered in Sofia - 73, Plovdiv - 53, Varna - 50 and Burgas 54.

The active cases are 44,874. There are currently 5,882 patients in hospital as 566 of them in intensive care units.

Sixteen people died and 315 were cured.

Nine medics were diagnosed with COVID-19 with a total of 13,251 infections among medical staff since the beginning of the epidemic.

Yesterday, 10,048 coronavirus vaccines were administered, bringing the total to 932,419.