The chairwoman of the new Central Election Commission, Kamelia Neykova, assured that there would be an opportunity for all citizens to vote, given the new requirement that the vote be conducted only by machine. She gave an interview for BNR.

She specified that in any case there would be paper ballots in the polling stations. Kamelia Neykova described as "speculation" the claims that many machines will be needed for the elections abroad. According to her, no more than 300-500 such devices will be needed.

The CEC's decision for polling stations outside Bulgaria should be ready by May 15, but their number is not expected to be so high as to hinder the organization of the vote.