Bulgaria has registered a total of 241 new cases of coronavirus in the country with 5,853 tests performed. 4.12% of the samples returned positive, data in the Unified Information Portal shows. The highest number of new infections is recorded in Sofia-city - 66. The districts of Varna follow with 30 and Veliko Tarnovo with 21 cases.

There are currently 44,881 active cases in the country. A total of 5,912 patients are in hospital with 562 of them in intensive care units.

27 people with established COVID-19 infection died in the past day. 207 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 5,645 vaccines were administered in the past day.

The doses administered in the country are already 938,064. The total number of persons who received both doses is 291,996.