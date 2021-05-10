Prominent Bulgarian economist Vladimir Karolev, who disappeared on May 9 in Pirin Mountain, was found 12 hours later in critical condition. He suffered life-threatening injuries after falling while splitboarding.

He had been admitted to the hospital in Razlog and later transported to Sofia's Pirogov Emergency Institute.

He is currently in an artificial coma as the brain injury is very serious, the outgoing Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov said.