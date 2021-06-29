Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, told a briefing on Monday that all seven persons found to be infected with the COVID-19 Delta variant in Bulgaria work in Sofia's public transport. The Health Ministry said that seven cases of the Delta variant and one of the Beta, or South African, variant have been identified in Bulgaria, BTA reported.

115 new COVID-19 cases reported



The person with the Beta variant is a foreigner who is temporarily residing in Bulgaria, Hristova said.



She said the contacts of the seven Delta cases will be traced, and it will be checked if the patients had travelled abroad.



Given that the Delta variant is much more transmissible, many more cases are expected within a couple of week, Hristova said.



She added that the vaccines used in Bulgaria are effective against the Beta and Delta variants, and warned about a new spike in infections in the summer.