At the opening of the forum Radev said that the Three Seas Initiative has proved itself as a platform for engaging in dialogue and as strategic guidelines to boost economic development through energy, transport and digital connectivity so as to achieve more connectedness, cohesion and an even more

flourishing Europe, to avert disagreements.

Bulgaria hosts sixth Three Seas Initiative Summit business forum



"We know very well what potential we have to use in our cooperation, win public support, develop friendly relations, apply new innovative models for business partnership and smart growth," Radev said.



The business forum within the Summit was opened by caretaker Economy Minister Kiril Petkov, BTA reported.

"We hope that our businesses will come closer and that new business contacts will be forged," Petkov said, noting that the investment fund is already making the first investments in key sectors.