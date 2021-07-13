The leader of the There Is Such a People (TISP) party, Slavi Trifonov, wrote on Facebook that the cabinet proposed by his party guarantees that no one will be able to say, BTA reported.

There is Such A People ready to form own government

"The power is actually in the hands of educated, capable and honest people, and the control over them is entirely in Parliament's hands," the post reads. All members of the government proposed by TISP on Monday were chosen based on "expert qualities", Trifonov added.

Trifonov also commented on the claims that the draft cabinet is not TISP's but Movement for Rights and Freedoms Honorary Chair Ahmed Dogan's or GERB leader Boyko Borissov's, by recalling his Monday statement that TISP does not participate in any behind-the-scenes agreements.

"The government we proposed is neither Borissov's nor Dogan's. Quite the opposite. Borissov and Dogan are an unpleasant past, and TISP will work towards no repeats of their model ever again. A model in which one of them is the instrument distributing the portions. Some have not understood: TISP does not offer portions," Trifonov wrote.