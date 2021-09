Two children with COVID-19 died in Bulgaria in the past few days. One of the victims - a 7-year-old girl, had a chronic neurological condition. The other deceased child was 9.

Among the infected people who have died in the last 24 hours is a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.

A total of 138 Bulgarians have lost the battle against the virus in the past 24 hours.