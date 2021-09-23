A total of 850 are the new COVID-19 cases registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. More than 9% of the tests performed are positive, data from the National Coronavirus Information Portal shows.

The patients with coronavirus who are in hospitals across the country are 4,959, 405 of them – in intensive care wards. 27 more people died and 584 recovered.

Only 1,858 vaccines were administered on Wednesday. 1,290,434 Bulgarian citizens have been fully vaccinated since the beginning of the campaign.