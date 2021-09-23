A delegation of 23 MEPs and experts of the European Parliament have arrived on a two-day visit in Bulgaria. Their purpose is to observe personally the media freedom and the level of corruption in our country.

The MEPs from all political groups in the EP are members of the monitoring group at the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs.

The delegation is to meet President Rumen Radev, Prime Minister Stefan Yanev, Minister of Interior Boyko Rashkov, Minister of Justice Yanaki Stoilov, Minister of Culture Velislav Minekov, Deputy Prime Minister responsible for EU Funds Atanas Pekanov, Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev, Ombudsman Diana Kovachenova and MPs.