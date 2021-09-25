The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 491,327 after 24,275 tests identified 1,904 new infections on Friday. The test positivity rate now stands at close to 7.8 per cent.



Of all the new cases reported for the day, 213 people were vaccinated (11.19 per cent of all cases). A total of 73 people have died, of whom one was vaccinated, the data, which now includes vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, shows. The COVID-19 fatalities reported since the start of the pandemic now add up to 20,423.



The active cases are 41,874, of whom 4,969 are hospitalized, including 416 in intensive care. There were 635 new hospitalizations on Friday, of which 50 were of vaccinated patients (7.87 per cent).



A total of 1,709 people have recovered from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of reported recoveries to 429,030.



A total of 10,010 vaccines were administered on Friday, bringing the total doses to 2,504,582.



A total of 14,350 coronavirus cases are reported among medical staff, including 4,070 physicians and 4,843 nurses.