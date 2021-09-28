The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 495,397, after 24,032 tests identified 2,536 new infections on Monday, of whom 285 (11.24 per cent) are fully vaccinated. The test positivity rate now stands at 10.55 per cent.



By region, Sofia City tops the list of new cases with 572 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv with 237, Varna with 141 and Blagoevgrad with 138. The smallest number of cases was registered in Kurdzhali (19), Razgrad (25) and Smolyan (32).



The active cases are 42,444. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 5,048, including 432 in intensive care. Of the 960 new hospital admissions, 63 (6.53 per cent) were vaccinated.



The infected medical staff have reached 14,402.



Another 2,268 patients recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 432,315.



On Monday, 149 fatalities were reported, of whom 10 (6.71 per cent) were vaccinated, and the death toll now adds up to 20,638.



With 5,215 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,513,769 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,312,649 people are fully vaccinated.