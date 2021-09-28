Photo: BGNES
The vote is to be held on November 14
Political, cultural, sports and art figures are part of the Initiative committee that nominated Rumen Radev and Iliana Iotova for a second term as president and vice president of Bulgaria. The Committee was officially founded in Sofia.
The Central Election Commission already adopts documents for registration of the initiative committees for the presidential elections. The deadline is October 4. The vote will be held on November 14 as well as the early parliamentary elections.