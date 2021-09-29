The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 497,970, after 22,333 tests identified 2,573 new infections on Wednesday. The test positivity rate now stands at 11.52 per cent.

Sofia Region tops the list of new cases with 542 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv with 236 cases and Varna with 184.

The active cases are 42,771. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 5,152, including 449 in intensive care.

The infected medical staff have reached 14,442.

Another 2,159 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 434,474.

87 fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 20,725.

With 7,968 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,521,738 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,318,066 people are fully vaccinated.