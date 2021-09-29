The temperatures in Bulgaria in October will range from minus 3 to 28 degrees Celsius.

In the first days of the month the weather is expected to be cool and cloudy. There will be light rain in the eastern regions of the country.

From October 7 the clouds will be dense. The temperatures will drop and will again be below the norms.

In the period October 15-20 the temperatures will slightly increase.

The weather will be sunny for several day after October 20.