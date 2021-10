A total of 178 people have lost the battle with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, 12-year-old girl among them.

The newly confirmed cases are 2 806. 5,204 people with COVID-19 are in hospitals across the country, 445 of them - in intensive care units.

1,356 infected patients have been cured in the past 24 hours. 5,386 were the newly registered vaccinated people.