Bulgarian Foreign Minister Svetlin Stoev reconfirmed Bulgaria's determination to become a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation in Development (OECD) before the organization's Secretary General Mathias Cormann, said the government press office. The two met on the sidelines of the OECD annual Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris late on Tuesday, BTA reported.



The Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the management of EU fundings, Atanas Pekanov, and Finance Minister Valery Beltchev also attended the meeting.



Stoev said that Bulgaria fully shares the values and principles underlying the global community of the OECD and wishes to be actively involved in the decision-making process on important issues from the global agenda.



Cormann congratulated Bulgaria for the pronounced progress it has achieved in preparing to join the OECD and encouraged this country to take active steps for fully implementation of all standards of the organization.



In his remarks during the ministerial council meeting earlier in the day, the Secretary General expressed readiness to work for making sure that conditions be provided to move forward the accession of the six candidate countries, including Bulgaria.



In a statement submitted at the Paris meeting, Foreign Minister Stoev says that Bulgaria's accession will allow the country to be even more actively and visible involved in the global economic dialogue. The letter underscores this country's resolve to be part of accomplishing the organization's mission for sustainable and inclusive economic development and addressing the new challenges.



On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Pekanov and Finance Minister Beltchev will participate in discussions on international taxation, trade, the transition to zero emissions, digitization and building an inclusive future.



Bulgaria declared its aspiration to join the OECD in 2007 and has consistently reconfirmed it during the years. The other countries seeking membership are Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Romania and Croatia.



While in Paris, Foreign Minister Stoev met with Bulgarians who are involved in the process of making arrangements for Bulgarians in France to vote in the November 14 Bulgarian elections for a new Parliament and President. At the meeting were members of the Network of Election Volunteers.



The sides discussed ways to improve the communication between the Bulgarian election volunteers abroad and the Foreign Ministry, which is in charge of the logistics for oversees voting in Bulgarian elections, and the Embassy in Paris. Practical steps to improve the organization of the voting process were also discussed.