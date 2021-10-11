A total of 621 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 40 more infected people died.

The patients with coronavirus who are in hospitals across the country are 5 503, 470 of them - in intensive care units.

576 more people have been cured in the past 24 hours.

The number of doses of vaccines against COVID-19 administered in Bulgaria has reached 2,588,714 since the beginning of the campaign.