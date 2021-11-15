A total of 828 are the newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 14 204 tests have been performed.

Infected people in hospitals across the country are 8228, 752 of them - in intensive care units. 1353 more people were cured.

The number of COVID deaths in Bulgaria has reached 26 279 and 88 are those who died in the last 24 hours.

The number of vaccines' doses against COVID-19 administered in Bulgaria is already 3 070 018, with 4,874 newly registered vaccinated.