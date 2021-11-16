Photo: Georgi Dimitrov, NOVA
Kornelia Ninova announced her decision at a press conference
The leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party Kornelia Ninova has resigned. She announced that at a press conference on Tuesday.
“I will take full responsibility for the result of BSP at the parliamentary elections which is catastrophic, especially the fact that we dropped down from third to fourth position,” Ninova added.
She said that her party had already received and accepted an invitation from "We continue the change" for talks on a new government.