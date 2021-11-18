A total of 2839 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 9% of the tests performed (31 683) were positive.

164 infected people died yesterday. Those who have been declared as cured are 3349.

There are 7544 patients who are hospitalized across the country, 761 of them - in intensive care wards.

21,520 vaccine jabs were administered in Bulgaria on Wednesday. A total of 1 660 819 people are now fully vaccinated. All the rest have one dose.