Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev is to convene the 47th National Assembly on December 3, at 9:00 AM.

“We Continue the Change” party will have 67 MPs in the new Parliament, followed by GERB/SDS - 59 MPs, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms - 34 seats, the Bulgarian Socialist Party - 26 MPs, “There is Such a People” - 25 seats, “Democratic Bulgaria” - 16 MPs and “Vazrazhdane” - 13 MPs.

The political forces that are negotiating a new government - “We Continue the Change”, BSP, ITN and “Democratic Bulgaria” will have a majority of 134 MPs at the 240-seat National Assembly.