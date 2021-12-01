The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 695,057, after 26,894 tests identified 2,681 new infections on in the past 24 hours, 80.94 per cent of which were of unvaccinated persons.

The active cases are 105,119. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 6,470, including 717 in intensive care. Of the 724 hospital admissions, 85.36 per cent were not vaccinated.

Another 2,557 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 561 485.

A total of 128 fatalities were reported (89.06 per cent unvaccinated), and the death toll now adds up to 28,453.

With 19,536 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 3,330,515 vaccine doses have been administered so far.