2,105 is the number of newly registered COVID-19 cases out of 27,937tests performed in the country in the past 24 hours, a positivity rate of 7.5%, Single Coronavirus Information Portal data show. 79% of the new infections are among the unvaccinated, BNR reported.

6,302 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, 694 of them in intensive care. The number of new hospital admissions is 526. Of them, 86.69% are among the unvaccinated.

89 people have died in the past day, 86.52% of the deaths are among the unvaccinated. 2,089 have been reported as recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of new infections is in Sofia – 517,Plovdiv – 157 and Varna – 135.

19,519 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past day, bringing the total number of vaccinations in the country to 3,350,019.1,780,797 people in Bulgaria are now double-vaccinated and 106,513 have had their booster shots.