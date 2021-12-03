The new 47th National Assembly is holding its inaugural sitting on December 3.

The sitting is broadcast live on Bulgarian National Television and Bulgarian National Radio.

Bulgaria's new parliament was elected at early elections on November 14. Seven coalitions and parties are represented in the 240-seat legislature: Continue the Change (67 seats), GERB-UDF (59), the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (34), BSP for Bulgaria (26), There Is Such a People (25), Democratic Bulgaria (16), and Vazrazhdane (13).

The MPs in the new Parliament were sworn in.

According to the Constitution, the first sitting of the National Assembly is opened by the most senior Member of Parliament present. In the 47th National Assembly, this is Sylvie Kirilov from the There is Such a People party.

In his address to the new National Assembly, Kirilov urged the MPs to forget their political differences in the name of the national and public interest. "The transparency in the work of the political forces, honouring the election promises, and political correctness will win back people's trust in statehood," Kirilov said.

He also said he was happy to see many young people in Parliament and urged the MPs to mobilize their intellectual potential and integrity to deal with the key major tasks facing Bulgaria.

The seven parliamentary groups made statements.

Continue the Change:

Co-leader Kiril Petkov: It is time we put meaning into the words "member of Parliament". As such we represent not just our electorate but the whole people. Many MPs before us did not do a good job, which is why Bulgaria is faced with huge challenges. One of the tasks of the new parliamentary group, Continue the Change, will be to bring back the thousands of Bulgarians who chose to live abroad.

GERB-UDF:

Desislava Atanasova: We should be aware that this Parliament's configuration is much more the result of voting against than of voting in favour. It is not clear how many Bulgarians were deprived of the right to vote by machine voting and the repressive measures taken by the caretaker cabinet. Any illusion that someone has won a landslide victory and that it allows them to dictate the rules will be crushed by reality. Hopefully, we will all start to cope with the country's complicated situation humbly and responsibly enough.

Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF):

Leader Mustafa Karadayi: The MRF Parliamentary Group will work for restoring normalcy in politics. The crises led to elections, [in turn] the elections led to and deepened the crises. The new Parliament's work should be based on constructive political dialogue. The unconditional responsibility with which we are burdened is to stop the crisis and start solving the problems.

BSP for Bulgaria:

Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova: The parliamentary group has three priorities. The first one is to start the real change of the governance model, to restore statehood and the constitutional principles of the separation of powers, the rule of law, justice, equality, liberty and peace. Second, Bulgaria and the Bulgarians must be delivered from the crises by caring for the people. Third, Bulgaria should pursue a proactive, pro-European foreign policy as an equal partner of the other EU Member States towards an accelerated adoption of the Recovery and Resilience Plan and progress on the operational programmes.

There is Such a People (TISP):

Ivo Karimanski: Let us offer people a genuine and tangible change, let us show accord, decent conduct, and industriousness. TISP will work for minimizing corruption and new rules in politics which will bring genuine freedom to the people of Bulgaria. The MPs should harness all of their constructive might and offer society a change. TISP will do its best for the formation of a government and for Parliament to serve out its full term in office.

Democratic Bulgaria:

Co-leader Hristo Ivanov: In addition to the difficulties it faces, Bulgaria has many reasons to hope. Many things were said about the crises, difficulties and challenges we face, [but] I wish to say a few words about hope. Changes are happening and new opportunities are being presented. The restoration process through new models and along new paths allows Bulgaria to shorten the distance that has separated it from the most developed of societies. Taking this leap forward should be set as the objective.

Vazrazhdane:

Leader Kostadin Kostadinov: Bulgaria needs people who can protect its national interests, the people deserve new leaders. As promised during the election campaign, Vazrazhdane will fight against the ratification of the Istanbul Convention, against foreign military bases in Bulgaria and for preventing North Macedonia from joining the EU. The party is against the introduction of green certificates allowing vaccinated people access to certain venues, as well as against the wearing of face masks. It is also against mandatory vaccination and the Green Deal and in favour of keeping the thermal power plants and building a nuclear power plant in Belene (on the Danube).

The first session of the newly elected National Assembly was convened by President Rumen Radev on November 28th.

The inaugural sitting of the 47 National Assembly is attended by President Rumen Radev, Vice President Iliana Iotova, caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev, cabinet ministers. Also invited are former presidents of the country, former Parliament speakers, members of the Council of Ministers, representatives of the judiciary, the Constitutional Court, religious and diplomatic figures.

There is strong police presence around the building of the National Assembly as three groups of protesters had gathered there to meet the MPs on their way to the inaugural sitting of Parliament.

There are environmentalists who demand that Parliament commit itself to phasing out coal-powered facilities by 2030.

Protesting parents want all school children back to in-person classes while another group of protesters call for lifting of anti-epidemic measures.