Bulgaria's new Parliament, which held its inaugural sitting on Friday, elected Nikola Micnhev, a lawyer from Continue the Change, Chairman of the 47th National Assembly. Minchev, 34, was elected in a 158-1 vote with 72 abstentions.



In his first address to Parliament as Chairman Minchev thanked the MPs for their trust in him. "Today we set the start of the new Parliament. We are in the favourable stead of people who have recently won the trust of the Bulgarians. However, this favourable position is about to end. We are now faced with tackling the more difficult task of living up to the expectations and trust put in us".



Only one other nomination, of Tsoncho Ganev from Vazrazhdane, had been put up for Parliament chairman but he was outvoted by Minchev.



Without discussions and with full unanimity, Parliament next elected seven Deputy Chairpersons, namely: Miroslav Ivanov (CC), Rossita Kirova (GERB-UDF), Mukaddes Nalbant (MRF), Kristian Vigenin (BSP), Iva Miteva (TISP), Atanas Atanassov (DB) and Tsoncho Ganev (Vazrazhdane).